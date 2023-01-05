SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Liberty defeats Jacksonville State 75-41

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 9:56 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 22 points to help Liberty defeat Jacksonville State 75-41 on Thursday night.

McGhee also contributed seven assists for the Flames (12-4). Brody Peebles shot 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Blake Preston shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Flames picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Gamecocks (7-9) were led in scoring by Skyelar Potter, who finished with 11 points. Amanze Ngumezi added nine points and two blocks for Jacksonville State. Travis Roberts also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

