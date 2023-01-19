UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Liberty defeats Jacksonville 66-52

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 10:56 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 25 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville 66-52 on Thursday night.

McGhee added three steals for the Flames (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Blake Preston scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line, and added 10 rebounds.

The Dolphins (10-8, 3-4) were led by Osayi Osifo, who posted 11 points and six rebounds. Mike Marsh added 10 points for Jacksonville.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Liberty visits North Florida and Jacksonville hosts Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

