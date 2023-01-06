Lewis and Pepperdine host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (9-9, 2-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-2 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on the Pacific Tigers after Maxwell Lewis scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 89-79 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Waves are 6-3 on their home court. Pepperdine is second in the WCC scoring 78.6 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against WCC opponents. Pacific averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Waves and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Keylan Boone is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

