Leuchten scores 31 as UC Irvine takes down UC Davis 88-83

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 12:06 AM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 31 points as UC Irvine beat UC Davis 88-83 on Thursday.

Leuchten was 12 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Anteaters (9-5). Dawson Baker shot 6 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 18 points. DJ Davis shot 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Aggies (7-7) were led in scoring by Elijah Pepper, who finished with 27 points, seven assists and two steals. UC Davis also got 25 points and four steals from Ty Johnson. In addition, Christian Anigwe had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

