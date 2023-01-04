Lehigh takes on Bucknell on 3-game losing streak

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-8, 0-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-8, 0-2 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-8, 0-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-8, 0-2 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh enters the matchup against Bucknell after losing three straight games.

The Bison are 4-2 on their home court. Bucknell is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-2 in conference matchups. Lehigh is the Patriot leader with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Taylor averaging 4.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14 points for the Mountain Hawks. Taylor is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

