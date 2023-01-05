SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Lehigh secures 72-64 victory against Bucknell

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 9:47 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 23 points as Lehigh beat Bucknell 72-64 on Thursday night.

Whitney-Sidney had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Mountain Hawks (6-8). Evan Taylor added 20 points while going 8 of 17 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bison (7-9) were led in scoring by Alex Timmerman, who finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Xander Rice added 14 points, seven assists and three steals for Bucknell. In addition, Elvin Edmonds IV finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

