Lehigh hosts Rivera and Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (6-14, 4-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-8, 5-2 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Josh Rivera scored 27 points in Lafayette’s 70-59 victory over the American Eagles.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-2 in home games. Lehigh ranks second in the Patriot with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Taylor averaging 5.4.

The Leopards are 4-3 against conference opponents. Lafayette allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Leo O’Boyle is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

