Lehigh faces Lafayette following Higgins’ 27-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (6-14, 4-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-8, 5-2 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (6-14, 4-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-8, 5-2 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 27 points in Lehigh’s 74-70 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-2 in home games. Lehigh is third in the Patriot shooting 38.6% from deep, led by Ben Knostman shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Leopards are 4-3 in conference games. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Higgins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Leo O’Boyle is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.