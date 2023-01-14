Lehigh faces American after Whitney-Sidney’s 21-point performance

American Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-8, 3-2 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

American Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-8, 3-2 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the American Eagles after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 76-58 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-2 on their home court. Lehigh is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 4-1 in Patriot play. American has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

Johnny O’Neil is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. Matt Rogers is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

