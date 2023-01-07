Ledlum leads Harvard against Yale after 21-point game

Harvard Crimson (10-6, 1-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Harvard Crimson (10-6, 1-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -9.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces the Yale Bulldogs after Chris Ledlum scored 21 points in Harvard’s 70-68 overtime win against the Brown Bears.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Yale is the top team in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 58.5 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Crimson are 1-1 in conference matchups. Harvard is fourth in the Ivy League giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs and Crimson match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is averaging 7.5 points for the Bulldogs. Matt Knowling is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Ledlum is averaging 19.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.