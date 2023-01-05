Ledlum leads Harvard against Brown after 22-point game

Harvard Crimson (9-6, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Harvard Crimson (9-6, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Brown Bears after Chris Ledlum scored 22 points in Harvard’s 69-66 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Bears have gone 3-3 at home. Brown has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Crimson have gone 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears and Crimson match up Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Paxson Wojcik is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Ledlum is averaging 19.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.