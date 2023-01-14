Ledlum, Harvard Crimson to host De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions

Columbia Lions (6-12, 1-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-7, 1-2 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Columbia Lions (6-12, 1-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-7, 1-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -13; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions visit Chris Ledlum and the Harvard Crimson in Ivy League play Saturday.

The Crimson have gone 3-2 in home games. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ledlum averaging 5.8.

The Lions are 1-2 in conference play. Columbia is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Crimson and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ledlum is averaging 19.3 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Avery Brown is averaging 9.3 points for the Lions. De La Rosa is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

