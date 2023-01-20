Lawrence leads Vanderbilt against Georgia after 20-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (9-9, 2-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt Commodores (9-9, 2-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Tyrin Lawrence scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 78-66 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in home games. Georgia is fourth in the SEC shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by KyeRon Lindsay shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Commodores are 2-3 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Commodores meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Liam Robbins is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Lawrence is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.