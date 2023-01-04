Lawrence and the UMBC Retrievers host conference foe Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-11, 0-1 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (9-6, 0-1 America East) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and the Albany (NY) Great Danes visit Colton Lawrence and the UMBC Retrievers on Thursday.

The Retrievers are 6-2 on their home court. UMBC is third in the America East scoring 75.6 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Great Danes are 0-1 against conference opponents. Albany (NY) ranks sixth in the America East scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 7.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Lawrence is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Drumgoole is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Beagle is shooting 51.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

