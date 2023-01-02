Laszewski, Notre Dame Fighting Irish to visit Ashton-Langford, Boston College Eagles

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-7, 1-2 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-7, 1-2 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Boston College in ACC action Tuesday.

The Eagles have gone 5-2 at home. Boston College gives up 67.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 0-3 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles and Fighting Irish face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Trey Wertz is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Fighting Irish. Nate Laszewski is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

