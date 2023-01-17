Laszewski, Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles (5-13, 3-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Matthew Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles visit Nate Laszewski and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in ACC play Tuesday.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-3 at home. Notre Dame is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seminoles are 3-4 against conference opponents. Florida State is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cormac Ryan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Laszewski is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Jalen Warley is averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Seminoles. Cleveland is averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

