Langley and the UNC Greensboro Spartans host conference foe Mercer

Mercer Bears (9-11, 2-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 6-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Mercer Bears (9-11, 2-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 6-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -8.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalyn McCreary and the Mercer Bears visit Keyshaun Langley and the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Saturday.

The Spartans are 6-2 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon with 14.8 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 3.9.

The Bears are 2-5 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is ninth in the SoCon with 30.9 rebounds per game led by McCreary averaging 5.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Langley is averaging five points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

McCreary is shooting 56.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.