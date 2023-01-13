Langborg and Princeton host Brown

Princeton Tigers (12-4, 3-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (8-8, 1-2 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the Brown Bears after Ryan Langborg scored 20 points in Princeton’s 75-68 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears have gone 4-4 in home games. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 14.2 assists per game led by Paxson Wojcik averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 3-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is third in the Ivy League shooting 34.7% from downtown. Deven Austin leads the Tigers shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Wojcik is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Brown.

Langborg averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

