Lamar visits Northwestern State after Black’s 31-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (6-15, 2-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-8, 5-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (6-15, 2-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-8, 5-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Ja’Monta Black scored 31 points in Northwestern State’s 82-63 win over the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Demons are 6-2 in home games. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Jalen Hampton leads the Demons with 7.0 boards.

The Cardinals have gone 2-6 against Southland opponents. Lamar has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Black is averaging 17.1 points for the Demons. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Nate Calmese is averaging 16.6 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.