Lamar visits New Orleans after Johnson’s 39-point game

Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans’ 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Privateers have gone 3-3 in home games. New Orleans averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 0-1 against Southland opponents. Lamar allows 75.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Privateers and Cardinals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Nate Calmese is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

