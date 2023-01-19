Lamar secures 68-66 victory against Texas A&M-CC

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nate Calmese had 21 points and his basket with eight seconds left carried Lamar to a…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nate Calmese had 21 points and his basket with eight seconds left carried Lamar to a 68-66 victory over Texas A&M-CC on Thursday night.

Calmese shot 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free throw line for the Cardinals (6-13, 2-5 Southland Conference). Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams added 10 points while going 3 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had 11 rebounds. Janko Buljic was 3 of 5 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Isaac Mushila led the way for the Islanders (11-8, 4-2) with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Trey Tennyson added 13 points for Texas A&M-CC. In addition, Terrion Murdix had 10 points, nine assists and four steals.

These two teams both play Saturday. Lamar hosts Incarnate Word while Texas A&M-CC visits Houston Baptist.

