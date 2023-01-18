Lamar hosts Texas A&M-CC after Tennyson’s 28-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (5-13, 1-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (5-13, 1-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the Lamar Cardinals after Trey Tennyson scored 28 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-79 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals have gone 4-4 in home games. Lamar has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Islanders are 4-1 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Chris Pryor is shooting 37.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Lamar.

Isaac Mushila is shooting 55.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

