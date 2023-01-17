Lafayette Leopards play the American Eagles, aim for 4th straight win

Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 3-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (12-5, 4-2 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette will…

Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 3-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (12-5, 4-2 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Leopards take on American.

The Eagles are 5-1 in home games. American is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Leopards are 3-3 in Patriot play. Lafayette is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.5 points. Matt Rogers is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for American.

CJ Fulton is averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

