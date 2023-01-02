Lafayette hosts Roberts and Army

Army Black Knights (7-7, 1-0 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (2-12, 0-1 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Army Black Knights (7-7, 1-0 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (2-12, 0-1 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -2; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Lafayette Leopards after Ethan Roberts scored 23 points in Army’s 80-78 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards have gone 0-3 in home games. Lafayette has a 0-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Black Knights have gone 1-0 against Patriot opponents. Army is eighth in the Patriot with 13.6 assists per game led by Jalen Rucker averaging 3.3.

The Leopards and Black Knights face off Monday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Rucker is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 13.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

