Lafayette hosts Bucknell following Timmerman’s 27-point outing

Bucknell Bison (7-9, 0-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (2-14, 0-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Lafayette Leopards after Alex Timmerman scored 27 points in Bucknell’s 72-64 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards have gone 0-4 in home games. Lafayette is 0-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bison have gone 0-3 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Timmerman averaging 1.8.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fulton is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Leopards. T.J. Berger is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Xander Rice is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 assists. Timmerman is shooting 52.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

