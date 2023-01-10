La Salle visits UMass following Brantley’s 29-point showing

La Salle Explorers (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-5, 1-2 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-5, 1-2 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on the UMass Minutemen after Khalil Brantley scored 29 points in La Salle’s 77-75 overtime victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Minutemen have gone 4-2 in home games. UMass is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Explorers are 1-1 in A-10 play. La Salle is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Minutemen and Explorers square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Fousseyni Drame is averaging 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

