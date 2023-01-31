Krikke leads Valparaiso against Missouri State

Valparaiso Beacons (10-13, 4-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (11-11, 7-5 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (10-13, 4-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (11-11, 7-5 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Missouri State Bears after Ben Krikke scored 30 points in Valparaiso’s 81-69 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bears are 7-3 in home games. Missouri State ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 33.1% from deep, led by James Graham shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

The Beacons are 4-8 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clay is averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

Nick Edwards is averaging eight points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Beacons. Krikke is averaging 17.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.