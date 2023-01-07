Krikke and Valparaiso host Bradley

Valparaiso Beacons (6-10, 0-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-10, 0-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -16.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Bradley Braves after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 69-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves have gone 8-0 in home games. Bradley leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 33.6 boards. Rienk Mast leads the Braves with 8.2 rebounds.

The Beacons are 0-5 in MVC play. Valparaiso has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves and Beacons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.1 points. Malevy Leons is averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Krikke is averaging 18.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Beacons. Quinton Green is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.