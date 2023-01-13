Knight and Illinois State host Southern Illinois

Illinois State Redbirds (8-10, 3-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (13-5, 5-2 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-10, 3-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (13-5, 5-2 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits the Southern Illinois Salukis after Seneca Knight scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 76-66 overtime win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Salukis are 7-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is fourth in the MVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Marcus Domask averaging 3.5.

The Redbirds are 3-4 in MVC play. Illinois State is seventh in the MVC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 6.8.

The Salukis and Redbirds meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is averaging 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Lewis is averaging 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Redbirds. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

