Knecht leads Northern Colorado against Montana State after 29-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-9, 0-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Dalton Knecht scored 29 points in Northern Colorado’s 90-83 overtime loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bears have gone 1-3 at home. Northern Colorado has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in Big Sky play. Montana State is second in the Big Sky scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Raequan Battle averaging 7.0.

The Bears and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is averaging 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Battle is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 16.7 points. Jubrile Belo is shooting 63.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

