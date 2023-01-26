Klanjscek leads Houston Baptist against Northwestern State after 20-point showing

Houston Baptist Huskies (7-13, 4-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-8, 4-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Baptist Huskies (7-13, 4-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-8, 4-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -11; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist faces the Northwestern State Demons after Maks Klanjscek scored 20 points in Houston Baptist’s 90-78 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Demons are 5-2 on their home court. Northwestern State is sixth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Jalen Hampton leads the Demons with 7.1 boards.

The Huskies are 4-3 against conference opponents. Houston Baptist is second in the Southland scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black is averaging 16.4 points for the Demons. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Brycen Long averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Bonke Maring is averaging 14.7 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.