SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Kinsey's 27 lead Marshall…

Kinsey’s 27 lead Marshall over Coastal Carolina 81-66

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 27 points as Marshall beat Coastal Carolina 81-66 on Saturday night.

Kinsey also contributed five rebounds and nine assists for the Thundering Herd (13-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Micah Handlogten scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 11 from the free throw line, and added 19 rebounds and five blocks. Andrew Taylor shot 7 for 15, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Antonio Daye led the way for the Chanticleers (7-8, 1-3) with 15 points and two steals. Linton Brown added 11 points for Coastal Carolina. Essam Mostafa also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Marshall hosts Southern Miss while Coastal Carolina visits Old Dominion.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up