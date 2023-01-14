BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Kinsey scores 24 to lead Marshall over Old Dominion 73-65

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 9:51 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 24 points and Marshall beat Old Dominion 73-65 on Saturday night.

Kinsey added eight assists for the Thundering Herd (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Andrew Taylor contributed 19 points, six rebounds and four steals. Kamdyn Curfman scored 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range.

Chaunce Jenkins finished with 23 points and four assists for the Monarchs (10-8, 2-4). Mekhi Long added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 10 with four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Marshall visits Texas State while Old Dominion hosts Georgia State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

