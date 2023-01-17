King’s 24 lead Valparaiso over UIC 76-66

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kobe King scored 24 points to help Valparaiso defeat UIC 76-66 on Tuesday night. King shot…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kobe King scored 24 points to help Valparaiso defeat UIC 76-66 on Tuesday night.

King shot 8 for 14 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Beacons (8-12, 2-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke scored 16 points and added five assists. Nick Edwards shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Toby Okani finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Flames (9-11, 1-8). Jace Carter added 15 points and seven rebounds for UIC. Trevante Anderson also recorded 10 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Flames.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

