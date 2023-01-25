King leads East Tennessee State against Mercer after 29-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-12, 2-6 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-12, 2-6 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the Mercer Bears after Jordan King scored 29 points in East Tennessee State’s 78-62 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bears are 4-4 on their home court. Mercer ranks fourth in the SoCon with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 12.0.

The Buccaneers are 4-4 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Seymour averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamar Robertson is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12 points. McCreary is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Deanthony Tipler is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.5 points. King is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.