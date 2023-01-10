Kent State hosts Toledo following Carry’s 31-point outing

Toledo Rockets (10-5, 1-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-3, 2-0 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Toledo Rockets (10-5, 1-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-3, 2-0 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -4; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on the Toledo Rockets after Sincere Carry scored 31 points in Kent State’s 69-66 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Golden Flashes are 7-0 in home games. Kent State scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Rockets are 1-1 in conference matchups. Toledo is seventh in the MAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Setric Millner Jr. averaging 5.2.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miryne Thomas is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. Carry is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

JT Shumate averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

