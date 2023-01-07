Kent State hosts Safford and Miami (OH)

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-3, 1-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-1 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-3, 1-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Morgan Safford scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 68-56 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The RedHawks have gone 5-4 at home. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by Javin Etzler shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Flashes are 1-0 in MAC play. Kent State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Billy Smith is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 8.9 points. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.4 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

Miryne Thomas is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Sincere Carry is averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.