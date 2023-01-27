Kent State hosts Buffalo following Jones’ 27-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (10-10, 4-3 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (16-4, 6-1 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Buffalo Bulls (10-10, 4-3 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (16-4, 6-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after Curtis Jones scored 27 points in Buffalo’s 91-65 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Golden Flashes are 9-0 in home games. Kent State is eighth in the MAC with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Malique Jacobs averaging 6.0.

The Bulls are 4-3 in MAC play. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Armoni Foster is averaging 9.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

