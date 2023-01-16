Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles, look for 9th straight win

Kent State Golden Flashes (14-3, 4-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-13, 1-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State is looking to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory against Eastern Michigan.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan gives up 81.5 points and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Golden Flashes have gone 4-0 against MAC opponents. Kent State is ninth in the MAC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Miryne Thomas averaging 6.0.

The Eagles and Golden Flashes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Sincere Carry is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

