Kent State faces Western Michigan, looks for 5th straight win

Western Michigan Broncos (4-9) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-3)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -17.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Western Michigan.

The Golden Flashes are 6-0 on their home court. Kent State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 1-6 on the road. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

The Golden Flashes and Broncos match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is averaging 17.2 points, five assists and 2.4 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 17.8 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

