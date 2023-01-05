Kennesaw State visits North Florida after Aybar’s 26-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-8, 1-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-8, 1-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Jonathan Aybar scored 26 points in North Florida’s 68-62 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Ospreys are 5-0 in home games. North Florida is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls have gone 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is fourth in the ASUN allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Hendricksen is averaging 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.7 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.