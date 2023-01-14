Kennesaw State plays North Florida following Burden’s 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (7-10, 2-3 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-6, 4-1 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Florida Ospreys (7-10, 2-3 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-6, 4-1 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Terrell Burden scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 81-68 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Owls have gone 7-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Ospreys are 2-3 in ASUN play. North Florida is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burden is averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Jarius Hicklen is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 assists. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

