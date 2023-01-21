Kennesaw State Owls face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, look for 5th straight victory

Kennesaw State Owls (14-6, 6-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-6, 4-3 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Kennesaw State Owls (14-6, 6-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-6, 4-3 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -4.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Owls take on FGCU.

The Eagles are 7-0 on their home court. FGCU is third in the ASUN with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Weir averaging 2.4.

The Owls have gone 6-1 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Eagles and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Chris Youngblood is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Owls. Kasen Jennings is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

