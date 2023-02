Kennesaw State earns 79-75 victory against Eastern Kentucky

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 17 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-75 win against Eastern Kentucky on Monday night.…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 17 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-75 win against Eastern Kentucky on Monday night.

Rodgers added six rebounds for the Owls (10-5). Chris Youngblood added 15 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Terrell Burden recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Michael Moreno led the way for the Colonels (8-7) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Eastern Kentucky also got 16 points and three steals from Cooper Robb. In addition, Devontae Blanton finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Kennesaw State visits North Florida while Eastern Kentucky visits Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

