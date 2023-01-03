Kalscheur and No. 25 Iowa State host Oklahoma

Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Iowa State plays the Oklahoma Sooners after Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points in Iowa State’s 77-62 victory against the Baylor Bears.

The Sooners are 5-2 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.5.

The Cyclones are 1-0 in Big 12 play. Iowa State averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Sooners and Cyclones square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Groves is averaging 10.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Grant Sherfield is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Caleb Grill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jaren Holmes is shooting 38.2% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.