Kalkbrenner leads Creighton against Butler after 21-point showing

Creighton Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Creighton Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits the Butler Bulldogs after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points in Creighton’s 73-67 win against the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 in home games. Butler ranks eighth in the Big East with 12.9 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 2.9.

The Bluejays are 4-3 in Big East play. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalkbrenner averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lukosius is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.1 points. Chuck Harris is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

Baylor Scheierman is averaging 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.