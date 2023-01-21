Justice leads Santa Clara against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 23-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (16-5, 4-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-4, 6-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Santa Clara Broncos (16-5, 4-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-4, 6-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -12; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Keshawn Justice scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 83-76 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Gaels have gone 11-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is eighth in the WCC with 13.1 assists per game led by Logan Johnson averaging 3.9.

The Broncos are 4-2 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12.4 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Brandin Podziemski is scoring 18.7 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

