Justice and Santa Clara host Pacific

Santa Clara Broncos (14-5, 2-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-9, 3-1 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (14-5, 2-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-9, 3-1 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the Pacific Tigers after Keshawn Justice scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 81-76 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 4-7 on their home court. Pacific is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 2-2 in conference games. Santa Clara has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone is averaging 12.5 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.