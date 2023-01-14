Justice and Santa Clara host Pacific

Santa Clara Broncos (14-5, 2-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-9, 3-1 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Santa Clara Broncos (14-5, 2-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-9, 3-1 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the Pacific Tigers after Keshawn Justice scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 81-76 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 4-7 in home games. Pacific scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Broncos are 2-2 in WCC play. Santa Clara is fifth in the WCC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 7.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Avdalovic is scoring 10.4 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Tigers. Tyler Beard is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Justice averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Podziemski is averaging 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.