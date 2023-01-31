Juozapaitis, Maine Black Bears to visit Kenney, Bryant Bulldogs

Maine Black Bears (9-12, 3-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (9-12, 3-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Maine in a matchup of America East teams.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 on their home court. Bryant leads the America East averaging 82.9 points and is shooting 47.1%.

The Black Bears are 3-5 against conference opponents. Maine ranks fourth in the America East allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Bulldogs and Black Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

